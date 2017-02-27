Camille Williams (Photo: Todd Randall, KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Award-winning journalist Camille Williams joined KARE 11 as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter in October 2015. In 2017 Camille and her husband, Cory Hepola, began anchoring KARE 11 Weekends.

Before calling Minnesota home, Camille worked as a Public Relations Officer at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office (Texas). That move came after 10 years as an anchor/reporter at stations in Houston and Austin, Texas, New York and Florida.

Camille was born in Canada to Jamaican parents and is very proud of her heritage. Her hero is her mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in October 2012. All through life she watched her mother work hard to achieve her dreams whether it was through her education or her career. Watching her mother suffer through cancer treatments inspired her to run long distance races, to do the unthinkable and to never give up on her dreams. She is a supporter and advocate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



Camille and Cory and their 3 children live in the Twin Cities.

Alma mater: University of Central Florida, majored in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology

When I was young, I wanted to be: A film director

Favorite subject in school: Math. I loved Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry in high school. I had great teachers. Although, now a days I'm not so good in math.

Your inspiration: My Mom. My Mom passed away from pancreatic cancer in October 2012. All through my life I watched my mother work hard to achieve her dreams whether it was through her education or her career. Watching her suffer through cancer treatments inspired me to run long distance races, to do the unthinkable and to never give up on my dreams.

Family: My father, Max, two brothers, Marc and Maxim, husband, Cory and 1-year-old son, Cormac.

Email: cwilliams@kare11.com I would love to hear from you whether you have a story idea or just want to be friendly and say hello.

Camille on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CamilleWilliams11

Tweets by @CamilleKARE11

(© 2017 KARE)