Cory Hepola

Cory joined KARE 11 in April 2015. Growing up in Perham, MN, he and his family are thrilled to be back home in Minnesota. He is married to Weekend Anchor/Reporter Camille Williams.

Before returning to the Twin Cities, Cory was an Anchor and Host for Comcast SportsNet in Houston, Texas. In 2014, he earned two Emmy Nominations, including Best On-Camera Talent: Sports Anchor and Best Discussion/Interview.

Previously, Cory spent 10 years as a Sports Anchor and Reporter in different cities across the country where his energetic personality, creative storytelling, and conversational delivery twice earned him Awards for Best Sportscast (2010 in New York and 2003 in North Dakota).

Cory is excited to earn your trust and put a smile on your face as you start your day!

When I was young, I wanted to be: A News Anchor in Minneapolis. At 8 years old, my Dentist advised me to brush better or I'd get a cavity. When my Mom picked me up from the appointment she asked why I was so upset. I told her, "well, if I get a cavity, I can't be an Anchor."

Favorite Movie: "The Karate Kid"

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Team: The Vikings

I'm most thankful for: My loving family. My beautiful wife Camille, my three children, my parents, and my sister and her family.

