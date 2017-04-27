Dave Schwartz

Dave joined KARE 11 in August of 2007 and is the Weekend Sports Anchor. Prior to that, he was the sports director at KTAL in Shreveport, La. Dave is no stranger to Minnesota. His first job out of school was at KAWE in Bemidji, Minn.

He graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges and earned a Masters Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University. When he's not working Dave enjoys working out, cooking and playing ice hockey and insists that he'd give it all up for a shot with the New York Rangers.

When I was young, I wanted to be: A center for the New York Rangers

Favorite story you ever worked on: Fifteen seconds in the ring with Evander Holyfield. He was 41, but still very scary.

Describe your perfect day: Early morning hockey, spending the afternoon with my wife and then cooking a big dinner for all of our family.

Proudest moment: When my plan for my marriage proposal worked out perfectly!

Favorite Vacation spot: It's a tie: Antigua and Puerto Rico

Favorite subject in school: Lunch. Does that count?

Favorite sport to play: Ice hockey

Alma Mater: Hobart and William Smith Colleges (Go Statesmen!)

Why do you like your job? Because I get to tell stories for a living. Stories about something people feel so passionate about.

Dream story: A sit-down interview with Wayne Gretzky.

Family: I am married to a true southern belle and we have a son and a daughter. My wife has promised to be patient and TRY to enjoy Minnesota winters.

E-mail: dschwartz@kare11.com

Tweets by @Dave_Schwartz

© 2017 KARE-TV