Zachery Lashway joined KARE 11 in February 2016. Before moving to the Twin Cities, Zach was an anchor/reporter at PHL17 in Philadelphia (Photo: Todd Randall, KARE)

Zachery Lashway joined KARE 11 as an Anchor/Reporter in February 2016. Before moving to the Twin Cities, Zach was an anchor/reporter at PHL17 in Philadelphia where he covered Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia, the death of Beau Biden, the derailment of Amtrak 181 and Superstorm Sandy.

Previously Zach was a morning anchor at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana.

He graduated Cum Laude from SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism/TV-Video Production and Public Relations/Advertising.

Zach was born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. He currently lives in Minneapolis with his Saint Bernard, Sully.

When I was young, I wanted to be: The next Matt Lauer. Well, I wanted to replace him more than I wanted to be him. Either way, I wanted to be co-anchor of “Today”.

Favorite Movie: It’s a tossup… Either “Home Alone” or “Beethoven”.

Favorite Food: Pizza

Zodiac: Leo

Describe your perfect day: Spending the day with family at the lake. With a lot of sunshine!

Favorite vacation spot: A tropical beach, definitely.

Coffee or tea? Tea! I never drink coffee.

Favorite sports: Soccer, Baseball and CrossFit… Since moving to the Twin Cities I’m looking for a new sport to take up. Any suggestions?

Favorite story you ever worked on: Pope Francis’ visit to the United States in 2015. I covered the World Meeting of Families, the Pontifex’s arrival at Philadelphia International Airport and his mass on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that attracted close to one-million people. The most memorable moment was after touching down at the airport, the Holy Father motioning for his Fiat to stop after noticing a child with cerebral palsy in the audience. The way he emerged from the vehicle and interacted with that child was truly moving.

Why do you like your job? I enjoy telling people’s stories who otherwise might not have the opportunity to do so. Each and every day is different, which is another reason I enjoy being a journalist. And even though we can have a lot of fun reporting, I take it very seriously as it is a public service that is meant to keep people in the knowing, informed and safe.

Role Models: Dad and Mom

Alma Mater: SUNY Plattsburgh

Pets: Sully, my Saint Bernard

E-mail: zlashway@kare11.com

Tweets by @ZachLashway

(© 2017 KARE)