Zachery Lashway joined KARE 11 as an Anchor/Reporter in February 2016. Before moving to the Twin Cities, Zach was an anchor/reporter at PHL17 in Philadelphia where he covered Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia, the death of Beau Biden, the derailment of Amtrak 181 and Superstorm Sandy.
Previously Zach was a morning anchor at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana.
He graduated Cum Laude from SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism/TV-Video Production and Public Relations/Advertising.
Zach was born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. He currently lives in Minneapolis with his Saint Bernard, Sully.
When I was young, I wanted to be: The next Matt Lauer. Well, I wanted to replace him more than I wanted to be him. Either way, I wanted to be co-anchor of “Today”.
Favorite Movie: It’s a tossup… Either “Home Alone” or “Beethoven”.
Favorite Food: Pizza
Zodiac: Leo
Describe your perfect day: Spending the day with family at the lake. With a lot of sunshine!
Favorite vacation spot: A tropical beach, definitely.
Coffee or tea? Tea! I never drink coffee.
Favorite sports: Soccer, Baseball and CrossFit… Since moving to the Twin Cities I’m looking for a new sport to take up. Any suggestions?
Favorite story you ever worked on: Pope Francis’ visit to the United States in 2015. I covered the World Meeting of Families, the Pontifex’s arrival at Philadelphia International Airport and his mass on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that attracted close to one-million people. The most memorable moment was after touching down at the airport, the Holy Father motioning for his Fiat to stop after noticing a child with cerebral palsy in the audience. The way he emerged from the vehicle and interacted with that child was truly moving.
Why do you like your job? I enjoy telling people’s stories who otherwise might not have the opportunity to do so. Each and every day is different, which is another reason I enjoy being a journalist. And even though we can have a lot of fun reporting, I take it very seriously as it is a public service that is meant to keep people in the knowing, informed and safe.
Role Models: Dad and Mom
Alma Mater: SUNY Plattsburgh
Pets: Sully, my Saint Bernard
E-mail: zlashway@kare11.com
