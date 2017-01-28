KARE
Close

Zachery Lashway

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:42 AM. CST January 28, 2017

Zachery Lashway joined KARE 11 as an Anchor/Reporter in February 2016. Before moving to the Twin Cities, Zach was an anchor/reporter at PHL17 in Philadelphia where he covered Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia, the death of Beau Biden, the derailment of Amtrak 181 and Superstorm Sandy.

Previously Zach was a morning anchor at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana.

He graduated Cum Laude from SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism/TV-Video Production and Public Relations/Advertising.

Zach was born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. He currently lives in Minneapolis with his Saint Bernard, Sully.

When I was young, I wanted to be:  The next Matt Lauer.  Well, I wanted to replace him more than I wanted to be him.  Either way, I wanted to be co-anchor of “Today”.

Favorite Movie:  It’s a tossup…  Either “Home Alone” or “Beethoven”.

Favorite Food:  Pizza 

Zodiac:  Leo

Describe your perfect day:  Spending the day with family at the lake.  With a lot of sunshine! 

Favorite vacation spot:  A tropical beach, definitely. 

Coffee or tea?  Tea!  I never drink coffee. 

Favorite sports:  Soccer, Baseball and CrossFit… Since moving to the Twin Cities I’m looking for a new sport to take up.  Any suggestions?

Favorite story you ever worked on:  Pope Francis’ visit to the United States in 2015.  I covered the World Meeting of Families, the Pontifex’s arrival at Philadelphia International Airport and his mass on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that attracted close to one-million people.  The most memorable moment was after touching down at the airport, the Holy Father motioning for his Fiat to stop after noticing a child with cerebral palsy in the audience.  The way he emerged from the vehicle and interacted with that child was truly moving. 

Why do you like your job?  I enjoy telling people’s stories who otherwise might not have the opportunity to do so.  Each and every day is different, which is another reason I enjoy being a journalist.  And even though we can have a lot of fun reporting, I take it very seriously as it is a public service that is meant to keep people in the knowing, informed and safe. 

Role Models:  Dad and Mom

Alma Mater:  SUNY Plattsburgh

Pets:  Sully, my Saint Bernard

E-mail: zlashway@kare11.com  

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories