10 events, $500 in gift cards for 1 'Rocktober' winner

Rocktober will give away tickets to 10 events and 10 $50 gift cards to St. Paul restaurants. (Photo: Xcel Energy Center)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - To help celebrate the Xcel Energy Center's busiest October schedule in the arena's history, they're giving away one huge prize.

One lucky winner will get two tickets to the 10 concerts and events coming to the Xcel next month, plus a $50 gift card to 10 different St. Paul restaurants.

They're dubbing the contest "Rocktober" and are giving fans a chance to enter the sweepstakes now through 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

To enter, head to the Xcel Energy Center's website.

The winner will be randomly selected and announced on the Xcel's Facebook page on the morning of Oct. 5.

The prize package includes the following:

Two tickets for each of the events below

• Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull (Oct. 6)

• Chris Stapleton (Oct. 7)

• Chris Tomlin (Oct. 13)

• Imagine Dragons (Oct. 16)

• Kings of Leon (Oct. 18)

• Fall Out Boy (Oct. 22)

• Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver (Oct. 24)

• Bob Dylan (Oct. 25)

• Thomas Rhett (Oct. 27)

• Arcade Fire (Oct. 29)

A $50 gift card to each of the restaurants below

• Bonfire

• Great Waters Brewing Company

• The Happy Gnome

• Herbie's On The Park

• Highland Grill

• Louis Ristorante & Bar

• Pazzaluna

• Sakura

• The St. Paul Grill

• Wild Tymes

