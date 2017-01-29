2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Winona Ryder and David Harbour of 'Stranger Things' accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_014 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images ) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

Hollywood's top talent celebrates the year's best acting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

Sunday night's winners (in bold) and nominees:

MOVIES

Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

WINNER: Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Supporting actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Supporting actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Cast

Captain Fantastic

Fences

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Actress in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

WINNER: Stranger Things

Westworld

Ensemble in a comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

WINNER: Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Life achievement award

Lily Tomlin

