Ashley Judd slams critics of Women's March speech: I got the P word from Trump

Ashley Judd crashed a Women's March after-party Saturday night following her fiery reading of a poem at the protest in Washington earlier in the day. And she quickly hit back at those who found issue with the poem, written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan.

"I got it from the president of the United States," she said of the provocative wording, specifically the use of the P word, famously uttered by President Trump in a 2005 video that caught him bragging about grabbing women by their genitalia.

"I'm just quoting him. And I am really more entitled to the word because I've actually got one."

Judd took the stage at the 9:30 Club during an official after-party, billed as "Laugh. Dance ... then Get to Work!" and hosted by Funny or Die and benefiting Planned Parenthood. She joined Ani DiFranco and Lizzy Caplan as unexpected but welcomed guests by the crowd, on top of a full lineup that also featured rock band Sleater-Kinney and The National.

The sold-out crowd, decked in pink Pussyhats, ate up the "nasty women" lines which Judd recapped, including some blunt talk about women's periods. With that she brought up the "tampon tax," the state tax codes that exempt medical supplies such as Rogaine and Viagra but not feminine hygiene products.

"Is the thinning of your hair more of a necessity?" she questioned.

"We are feminists. We deserve equal justice."

