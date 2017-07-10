BCA forensic scientist on Jeopardy! Monday

BCA forensic scientist Alyssa Mondelli will appear on Jeopardy! Monday at 4:30 p.m. (Photo: Jeopardy! Productions Inc.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - She's pretty good at helping to catch crooks and doing crosswords, so it makes sense that a forensic scientist for the BCA should be an ace at Jeopardy!, too.

Alyssa Mondelli will appear on the show Monday at 4:30 on KARE 11. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that last month she took first place in the amateur division of the 2017 Minnesota Crossword Tournament, sponsored by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library.

Mondelli is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas.

