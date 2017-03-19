'Beauty and the Beast' roars to No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) - It's a huge opening for Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

With an estimated $170 million in North American ticket sales, "Beauty" blew past the previous record-holder for G- or PG-rated releases, last year's "Finding Dory."

Last week's top film, Warner Bros.' "Kong: Skull Island," slid to second place with $28.9 million. The "X-Men" spinoff "Logan" was No. 3 with $17.5 million in its third week.

© 2017 Associated Press