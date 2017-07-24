Bieber cancels remaining tour, including U.S. Bank Stadium stop

MINNEAPOLIS - Sorry, Beliebers, the pop star has just nixed your chance to see him this August.

Justin Bieber announced Monday he would be canceling the remainder of his "Purpose Tour," due to unforeseen circumstances.

That includes the previously scheduled stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 18.

The full statement on his website, is as follows:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The singer was recently banned from performing in Beijing due to "bad behavior," the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said in a written response to a fan who asked why he wasn't allowed to play the capital.

