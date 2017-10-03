Bob Seger's St. Paul show postponed

Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2012 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Rocker Bob Seger announced Tuesday he is postponing his upcoming tour dates, which includes a concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

On Saturday, Seger had to postpone is Runaway Train Tour date in Columbus, Ohio. In a statement, Seger said he needs to attend to an "urgent medical issue" involving his back.

"I'm so disappointed ... but hoping to be back out on the road very soon," he added.

Seger was scheduled to play St. Paul Nov. 15.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.

