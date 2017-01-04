Bon Iver cancels European tour, Prairie Home gig

(Photo: Walker Art Center)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - 2017 is opening on a rocky and mysterious note for indie favs Bon Iver, as the band and its leader Justin Vernon announced that a 10-nation, 21-date European tour has been scrapped.

The development, announced on both Twitter and the Bon Iver website, says the European leg, which was supposed to begin in Paris January 22 and wind up in London February 19, was canceled due to "personal reasons." Vernon's scheduled appearance on A Prairie Home Companion January 14 is also off.

It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

The Twitter announcement apologized to fans, and promised "we will be back," but did not specify when the shows will be rescheduled. Those who bought tickets can get refunds at their place of purchase.

Bon Iver's woes aren't the only bad news for local music fans. 89.3 The Current reports that Twin Cities mainstays Semisonic have canceled high-anticipated reunion shows at Turf Club (Thursday, Jan. 5) and First Avenue (Saturday, Jan. 7) after drummer Jacob Slichter slipped on ice and fractured his wrist.

Semmisonic was forced to cancel two upcoming anniversary shows at First Avenue and the Turf Club after drummer Jacob Slichter fell on the ice and fractured his wrist. (Photo: KARE)

“Semisonic regrets to announce that their shows this week at the Turf Club and First Avenue are postponed due to injury,” said the band in a statement. “Jake Slichter from the group slipped on ice this week and fractured his wrist. He expects a speedy recovery and information on rescheduled dates will be released soon.”

First Avenue advises ticket holders to hang on to their tickets. Any questions about ticketing can be directed to info@first-avenue.com.