Box office: 'Rogue One' tops new releases with $96M

LOS ANGELES — It was an intergalactic holiday at movie theaters as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story blasted past a quartet of new releases to hold onto the top spot at the weekend box office.

The standalone Star Wars movie added another $96 million to its coffers over the four-day holiday period, according to studio estimates Monday.

The animated animal musical Sing made its debut in second place with $56 million. The Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt space tale Passengers opened in third with $23.1 million.

Two other new releases, Why Him? and Assassin's Creed, round out the top five with $16.7 million and $15 million respectively.

