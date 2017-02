Boyz II Men perform during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Boyz II Men, one of the most popular boy bands of the 90s will kick off the 25th Birthday Year celebration for Mall of America.

The pop-up performance will be Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. in the Rotunda. The group will play a 30-minute concert including all of their top hits.

The Mall of America first opened its doors on August 11, 1992.

