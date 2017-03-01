Broadway revival of 'The King and I' debuts at the Orpheum

The King and I. Credit: Hennepin Theatre Trust

MINNEAPOLIS - From the award-winning creative team behind 'South Pacific' and 'The Light in the Piazza', The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 'The King and I' comes to the Orpheum Theatre for one week only.

The show runs from February 28 to March 5, 2017. This 2015 Tony Award-winner for Best Revival of a Musical includes such beloved classics as “Getting to the Know You,” “Shall We Dance?” and “Something Wonderful.”

Cast members Laura Michelle Kelly ( Anna) and Jose Llana ( King of Siam ) talked about their roles of a lifetime.

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

You can go to Hennepin Theatre Trust for tickets and more information or call 1-800-982-2787.

