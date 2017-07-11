'Gangnam Style' Is Replaced By This Song As YouTube's Most Viewed Video

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fish story: 23-year-old lands monster muskie
-
Police training expert weighs in on dog shooting video
-
Hail leaves trail of damage in Sibley County
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Carjacking suspect dead in officer-involved shooting
-
Morning Weather 7-11-2017
-
Proper tipping etiquette
-
Video shows Minneapolis officer shoot dogs in owner's yard
-
Castle Doctrine case to begin in Wisconsin
More Stories
-
Minnesota-based Holiday sold to Canadian companyJul 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
-
After 5-year wait, woman catches monster muskieJul 10, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
-
Who knew fish could ‘speak' about water qualityJul 10, 2017, 8:14 p.m.