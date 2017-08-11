A Man Adopts A Baby Deer and It's the Cuteness We Need

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Concern over door-to-door sales tactics in St. Paul
-
What's behind another round of Twin Cities restaurant closures?
-
Surprise weddings are the rage
-
Prison Inmate Posts to Facebook From Behind Bars
-
VERIFY: Is that video of a river lightning strike legit?
-
Human remains found in Missouri could be missing Minnesota teen
-
I-394, 35W work starts soon
-
Fishing icon Ted Capra laid to rest
-
Tractor trailer accident leaves frozen pizzas spread across interstate
-
Minnesota program treats food addiction as if it were alcoholism
More Stories
-
Judge awards mother of Philando Castile entire settlementAug 11, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
MOA throws bash for 25th AnniversaryAug 11, 2017, 8:59 a.m.
-
Dad, daughter drown in Lake SuperiorAug 11, 2017, 7:26 a.m.