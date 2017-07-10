Ashton Kutcher Slams Tabloid 'Affair' Report, That's My Cousin!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video shows Minneapolis officer shoot dogs in owner's yard
-
Late evening weather forecast 7-9-17
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Boy, 5, dies after going under in Woodbury lake
-
Castle Doctrine case to begin in Wisconsin
-
North Oaks tops list of richest towns in Minnesota
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Great-grandpa strong
-
VERIFY: Is Delta giving away free tickets?
More Stories
-
Museum exhibit marks I-35W bridge collapse anniversaryJul 10, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
Castle Doctrine case to begin in WIJul. 9, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
Rep. Ilhan Omar to appear on The Daily ShowJul. 9, 2017, 8:14 p.m.