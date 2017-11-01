Could Scary Movies Help You Burn Calories?
If you confine your horror movie viewing to the spooky Halloween season, you may want to reconsider. Apparently, watching horror flicks may help you burn calories. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) reports.
KARE 2:07 PM. CDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Public safety drives Minneapolis mayor's raceNov. 1, 2017, 2:23 p.m.
-
Expert: No cell phones, computers for children under 10Nov. 1, 2017, 10:29 a.m.
-
Mom accused of tying son, plastic pool to roof of minivanNov. 1, 2017, 8:12 a.m.