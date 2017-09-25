How Much Money You Could Save By Buying Your Holiday Plane Tickets Now
It may feel far away, but it's time to get ready for the busy holiday travel season! TC Newman (@PurpleTCNewman) tells you how much you could save by booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas flights now!
KARE 10:17 AM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players react to Trump remarks with national anthem protests
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
Police warn about rideshare groping incidents
-
Morning Weather 9-25-2017
-
#eyesUP: Bus driver sounds alarm on distracted driving
-
Fake website targets high-flying pet owners
-
Warren Moon discusses NFL player protests
-
President's criticism sparks more protests at NFL games
More Stories
-
Minnesota wolf population appears to rise 25 percentSep 25, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
10 events, $500 in gift cards for 1 'Rocktober' winnerSep 25, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Man quits stadium job after Bills protestSep 25, 2017, 10:42 a.m.