Student Rigs Exercise Bike To Play Netflix

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
At least 27 day cares targeted in sexual abuse scam
-
Doctors warn of potent peroxide poisoning risk
-
3 children injured in crash on I-35W at 694
-
30,000 Italian honeybees being moved out of a Burnsville home
-
Boy sends mom mind-blowing sign from heaven
-
Minneapolis Armory to be Super Bowl nightclub venue
-
BTN11: Jacob's Journey
-
Music fest goes despite death of organizer
-
Trump says military will no longer accept transgender troops
-
MN transgender soldier reacts to Pres. Trump's ban
More Stories
-
Help 'Clear the Shelters' on August 19Jul 28, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
MN boy with E. coli leaves hospitalJul 28, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Inmate escapes after fight near BemidjiJul 28, 2017, 10:18 a.m.