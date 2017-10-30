The Internet Thinks Billy on 'Stranger Things' Could Be Zac Efron's Twin

'Stranger Things 2' has dropped on Netflix. This season's main talking point? How Mad Max's awful step-brother, Billy, is Zac Efron's doppelganger. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.

KARE 12:37 PM. CDT October 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories