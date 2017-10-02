These Stores Will Stay Closed on Thanksgiving

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
MN woman shares eyewitness account of Las Vegas Shooting
-
Crash survivor on wrong-way driver: "I just hope he's OK"
-
Brothers beat the odds to run Twin Cities Marathon
-
Vikings concerned about Dalvin Cook's knee injury
-
Late morning weather 10-2-2017
-
KARE Breaking News
-
Brother of Vegas shooter speaks out
-
Dunwoody College tackles need for skilled workers in Minnesota
-
KARE 11 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon coverage
More Stories
-
Supreme Court won't hear Minnesota sex offender caseOct. 2, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Deer strike triggers fatal crash in Wis.Oct. 2, 2017, 12:49 p.m.
-
MN native critical after Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 10:54 a.m.