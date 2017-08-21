This Kayak Fits Into a Backpack So You Can Take It Anywhere
Kayakers from all over! Say goodbye to renting and hello to owning as this new company managed to do what once seemed impossible: fit a kayak in a backpack. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KARE 11:42 AM. CDT August 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Your Minnesota solar eclipse guide for Monday
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
KARE Breaking News
-
Lost WWII ship found
-
Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver in 494 crash
-
Minnesota vs. Iowa: Comparing the state fairs
-
Classic truck destroyed by suspected drunk driver
-
Morning Weather 8-21-2017
-
Long lost college class ring returned
-
Shakopee jockey a rising star in horse racing
More Stories
-
Paula Deen coming to the MN State FairAug 21, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
What time to see the solar eclipse in MNAug 20, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
John Legend surprises kids at Mpls. eventAug 21, 2017, 10:07 a.m.