Trump Was Apparently Really Upset He Wasn't Cast In 'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Second body pulled from the rubble at Minnehaha Academy
-
Minnehaha Academy victims remembered
-
Good Samaritans run to help after Minnehaha Academy explosion
-
New St. Croix River bridge is dedicated
-
Twin Cities teen Eva Igo goes on to World Finals on NBC's World of Dance
-
Morning Weather 8-3-2017
-
AERIAL VIDEO of building collapse at Minnehaha Academy upper campus in Mpls.
-
Baby calf and KISS have something in common
-
10 years later, wife of bridge collapse victim rebuilds her life
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-3-17
More Stories
-
Bad news brides: Alfred Angelo Bridal says orders…Aug. 3, 2017, 5:38 a.m.
-
2 killed in building explosion, collapse at…Aug. 2, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
-
Great Lakes Challenge hits the road on MondayAug. 3, 2017, 8:25 a.m.