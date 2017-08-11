You Can Now Dress Up As The Trump Chicken For Halloween

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Concern over door-to-door sales tactics in St. Paul
-
What's behind another round of Twin Cities restaurant closures?
-
Surprise weddings are the rage
-
Prison Inmate Posts to Facebook From Behind Bars
-
VERIFY: Is that video of a river lightning strike legit?
-
Up to 160 Applebee's, IHOP locations may close
-
Human remains found in Missouri could be missing Minnesota teen
-
I-394, 35W work starts soon
-
Dad and daughter rescued from Lake Superior don't survive
-
Fishing icon Ted Capra laid to rest
More Stories
-
4 arrested after midday home invasion, assaultAug 11, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Boy kayaking hit by boat, suffers minor injuriesAug 11, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
-
Dad, daughter, who drowned in Lake Superior, ID'dAug 11, 2017, 7:26 a.m.