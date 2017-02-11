Ciara, baby bump celebrate Whitney Houston in music video

Via Facebook

Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the shocking death of Whitney Houston. Ciara and her baby bump paid tribute to the superstar with her best rendition of “I’m Every Woman.”

In the video, posted on her Facebook page Saturday, Russell Wilson’s wife didn’t hold back – she even broke out a wooden spoon microphone (we've all been there).

Everyone’s favorite #3 and Ciara’s son Future even made an experience in the minute-long music video. Russell seemed to enjoy his lady's moves.

It’s a must watch. She makes the spur-of-the-moment dance party look good.

