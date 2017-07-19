Dave Chapelle books 5-night run in Mpls.

Unconventional comedian Dave Chapelle is coming to Minneapolis in less than a week, for a series of five shows at an intimate venue that seats just people. (Photo: Tyler Kaufman-Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Anyone who has witnessed Dave Chapelle's spur-of-the-moment comedy knows how unpredictable he can be.

Looking for more proof? The unconventional comic just revealed he will play a series of five shows at an intimate 300-seat venue in Minneapolis, a run that will begin in just over a week.

Chapelle will perform at Ice House from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28. All shows will begin at 8 p.m., expect on July 26 when the show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Tickets are $100, and go on sale this Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

And if you can't get your hands on tickets, all hope is not lost: Chapelle has added shows in the past when he comes to the Twin Cities.

His bio describes Dave Chappelle is a comedian, actor, and producer who’s brash, in-your-face brand of humor has made him one of the most popular entertainers of his generation. Chapelle walked away from his top-ranked sketch comedy show and dropped out of the public eye, performing pop-up standup shows and making occasional television appearances. He returned to TV in March of 2017 with two Netflix specials, The Art of Spin, and Deep in the Heart of Texas.

Comedy Central ranks Chappelle as Number 43 of the “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” and Esquire Magazine has called him “the comic genius of America.”

