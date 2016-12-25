Debbie Reynolds: Daughter Carrie Fisher is 'stable'

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Bright Lights' Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On Christmas, Debbie Reynolds shared that her daughter Carrie Fisher, who suffered a heart attack Friday, is "stable."

"Carrie is in stable condition," said Reynolds via Twitter. "If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes."

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, was hospitalized Friday after multiple outlets reported she went into cardiac arrest as her flight from London landed in Los Angeles. TMZ reported an EMT on the plane administered CPR before landing, and Fisher, 60, was rushed by paramedics to the UCLA Medical Center.

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Over the weekend Fisher remained in an intensive care unit, according to her brother, who said he could not classify her condition.

"We have to wait and be patient," Todd Fisher told The Associated Press. "We have so little information ourselves."

Fisher was top of mind for many in Hollywood on Christmas morning, including her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill and Sally Field.

Merry Christmas or whatever you celebrate to everyone! Especially thinking of @carrieffisher with all my heart and soul. — Sally Field (@realmommagump) December 25, 2016

Fisher is the daughter of Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Fisher had been in London to film Season 3 of comedy Catastrophe, seen in the U.S. on Amazon Prime. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was spotted at the hospital after Fisher was admitted.