Demi Lovato on 5 years sober: 'It's been quite the journey'

Demi Lovato is celebrating five years of sobriety.
The 24-year-old singer celebrated with an Instagram post on Wednesday. She writes that "it's been quite the journey," adding, "so many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession."
So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me. 🙏🏼
Lovato's personal struggles have been well-documented. In 2010, she left a tour with the Jonas Brothers and entered rehab for an eating disorder and self-mutilation. She has also said that she used drugs and alcohol to self -medicate.
Lovato says she has bipolar disorder and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.
