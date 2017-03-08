Ed Sheeran to play Xcel Energy Center

Grammy winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is taking his show on the road this summer, including a stop at Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: Greg Williams)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Grammy winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is taking his show on the road this summer, including a stop at Xcel Energy Center.

The tour, to support Sheeran's new album "÷," (pronounced 'divide') will come to St. Paul July 1. General sales kick off Friday, March 17 at 10 .a.m. via Ticketmaster or the Xcel Energy Center box office, with pre-sale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan begins Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $37 to $97 plus fees.

The tour celebrates Sheeran's landmark third studio album, "÷." The album - pronounced "divide" - includes the universal hit singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle On The Hill," both of which made incredible chart entries after their simultaneous January release. "Shape of You" debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Hot 100" - Sheeran's first time atop the overall chart - and has remained there for six weeks total thus far. Meanwhile, "Castle On The Hill" entered the "Hot 100" at #6, establishing Sheeran as the first artist to ever have two singles make simultaneous top 10 debuts in the chart's 58-year history.

Sheeran is celebrating the announcement of the tour Eednesday morning with a live appearance in New York City's Rockefeller Center as part of NBC's TODAY "Citi Concert Series." The performance continues a long series of high profile media appearances supporting "÷," including NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, CBS This Morning, and both the 59 Annual GRAMMY® Awards and the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

