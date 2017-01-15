WWE Legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73

James Snuka, better known as wrestling legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, has died at age 73, according to his daughter Tamina Snuka (real name Sarona), who made the announcement through Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and then posted about it on her Instagram account.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Jimmy Snuka had been battling stomach cancer and was given six months to live in December. He was also supposedly suffering from dementia.

Snuka, a native of Fiji, was famous for his tremendous passion and high-flying style of wrestling. He became well-known across the world by wrestling in what was then the WWF from 1982-85. Snuka later returned to the company in 1989-92 before being inducted into what is now the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Snuka was best known for his signature "Superfly Splash" finishing maneuver, which gained mainstream attention during his most famous match in Madison Square Garden. Snuka took on Don Muraco on Oct. 17, 1983, inside a steel cage in a match he would go on to lose. After the match ended, however, Snuka rolled Muraco back into the ring, climbed to the top of the 15-foot-high steel cage and hit his signature splash to the crowd's delight.

Though many will remember him as a gifted wrestler, Snuka has been in the news recently for after being arrested 16 months ago in the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend. Snuka, the only person of interest in the case over the 32 years it had been open, was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Snuka was found incompetent to stand trial in June. The next month in July, he and other former WWE superstars sued the organization over head injuries sustained from wrestling. On Jan. 3, murder charges were dropped against Snuka.

See celebs' social media reactions to the news below.

So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

RIP jimmy superfly snuka! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) January 15, 2017

GOD BLESS JIMMY SNUKA. HE WILL FLY ALL THE WAY TO HEAVEN. WHAT A SWEET MAN. LOVE YOU BROTHER!!!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) January 15, 2017

BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka has passed away. https://t.co/VBNyosQIVL pic.twitter.com/L8MaD6Rezx — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017

