Al-Taw'Am to perform at Walker Art Center

MINNEAPOLIS - Love music and art? The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis is the place to be Thursday July 6.

Enjoy an unforgettable interactive night of fun at "Target Free Thursday Nights."

The event features great music, films, guest artists along with awesome terrace views of downtown Minneapolis and cocktails under the stars. Gallery admission is free from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Walker’s Jacqueline Stahlmann and hip-hop sister dance duo, Iman and Khadijah Siferllah-Griffin shared a preview. Al Taw’Am’s live pop-up dance performances are scheduled for at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The evening is inspired by the Walker exhibition Katharina Fritsch: Multiples.

List of other scheduled events:

Art-Making: 3D Doodling, 5–10 pm

Use 3Doodler pens to build a three-dimensional sculpture, plus learn about the science behind 3-D Imaging from University of Minnesota technicians.

Music: DJ Keezy, 5–10 pm

DJ Keezy creates a high-energy atmosphere with dope remixes and throwback jams that will get the terraces popping.

Art-Making: Boomerangin’, 5–10 pm

Create your very own sonic and visual multiple using Boomering and looping machines with the help of Lowertown St. Paul-based artist Eric Carranza.

Performances: Al Taw’Am

See double as Al Taw’am—18-year-old identical twin sisters Iman and Khadijah Siferllah—Griffifin—perform pop-up dances on the terraces throughout the evening.

Art-Marking, Analog Texts, 5–10 pm

Tell your own story over multiple analogue text messages with local artist Alyssa Baguss in collaboration with the Riveter Magazine, which celebrates narratives and long form journalism by women.

Screening: Multiple Films, 5–10 pm

• Find all the multiples—from movements to color and sound—in these contemporary short films.

• Notes on Gesture, directed by Martine Syms, 2015.

• Something to Move In, directed by Latham Zearfoss and Joel Midden, 2014.

• Beasts in the Garden by Spires that in the Sunset Rise, directed by Lori Felker, 2015.

• The Wake, directed by Dana Levy, 2011.

• C.L.U.E. (color location ultimate experience), Part 1, directed by robbinschilds, A.L. Steiner, 2007.

