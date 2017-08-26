'Benji and the 24 Pound Banana Squash' author visits the KARE 11 Barn
Have you ever wanted something so much you were willing to dedicate yourself for months on end? That's what Benji did when he decided to grow the world's biggest squash in the children's book "Benji and the 24 Pound Banana Squash" by author Alan C. Fox. h
KARE 11:35 AM. CDT August 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KIII Breaking News
-
Shortage of popular heart medication
-
Minnesota needs to get real about racial inequality
-
Search for woman intensifies after newborn found
-
Late evening 8-25
-
New foods at the Minnesota State Fair
-
How's the weather at the MN State Fair
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor: What's the big deal?
-
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges pressed in court for budget plan
-
Trump says military will no longer accept transgender troops
More Stories
-
Judge weighs Minneapolis budget delayAug 25, 2017, 9:38 p.m.
-
2 men believed to be on hotel-robbing spreeAug 25, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Woman sentenced for beating, starving nanny from ChinaAug 25, 2017, 9:42 a.m.