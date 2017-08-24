2017-18 Princess Kay of the MIlky Way crowned

Annexstad currently attends the University of Minnesota, where she is studying animal science and agricultural communications and marketing. (Photo: MATT ADDINGTON)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.



Emily Annexstad, who represented Nicollet County, earned the honor Wednesday night during a ceremony at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Annexstad will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for more than 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.



Annexstad currently attends the University of Minnesota, where she is studying animal science and agricultural communications and marketing.



County dairy princesses from across the state competed for the Princess Kay title.

