Some of the dedicated 4-Hers stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to show off their livestock. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Aug. 26 is 4-H Day at the Minnesota State Fair.

Some of the dedicated 4-Hers stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to show off their livestock -- from sheep to roosters to pigeons.

One of the sheep even proved to be a Vikings fan...

© 2017 KARE-TV