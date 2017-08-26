4H-ers show off their animals at the KARE 11 Barn

It's 4-H Day at the Minnesota State Fair, and some of the dedicated 4-Hers stop by the KARE 11 Barn to show off their sheep, pigeons and rooster. http://kare11.tv/2bz9UWH

KARE 12:30 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories