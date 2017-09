Homegrown Minnesota rock band 4onthefloor took the KARE 11 Barn stage on Saturday. (Photo: Courtesy 4onthefloor)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - A homegrown Minnesota rock band took the KARE 11 Barn stage on Saturday.

The 4onthefloor, fronted by Gabriel Douglas, is based in Minneapolis and tours nationally. The band recently released its third album, All In.

More information is available on the 4onthefloor website.

