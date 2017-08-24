KARE
Andrew Zimmern shares favorite MN State Fair foods

Andrew Zimmern star of the Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods and other foodie endeavors shares his latest adventures and his expert take on the food at the Minnesota State Fair. And is it the corn dog or the pronto pup for Andrew?

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:19 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Local food expert and celebrity Andrew Zimmern is no stranger to interesting food. As the star of the Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods for the past 12 years he has tasted food from across the globe.

This morning he stopped by KARE 11 News Sunrise during the live broadcast at the Minnesota State Fair to talk about his latest projects, his favorite Minnesota State Fair foods and what he is most interested in trying for 2017. He also took a side on the age-old question: Pronto Pup or Corn Dog?

