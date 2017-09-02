Blue ribbon vegan chocolate cupcakes

Minnesota state fair baker and blue ribbon winner Betsy Born stopped by the KARE 11 Barn with her recipe for vegan cupcakes. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Minnesota state fair baker and blue ribbon winner Betsy Born stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to share tips for baking and decorating cupcakes. Try her winning cupcake recipe:

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes

• 1 cup soymilk

• 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1/3 cup canola oil

• 2 tsp vanilla extract

• 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

• 1/3 cup cocoa powder

• 3/4 tsp baking soda

• 1/2 tsp baking powder

• 1/4 tsp salt



Heat the oven to 350° F and line a muffin pan with paper or foil liners. Whisk together the soy milk and vinegar in a large bowl; set aside for a few minutes for the milk to curdle. Add the sugar, oil, and vanilla extract and beat until well combined. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix gently until no large lumps remain. Pour into liners, filling 3/4 of the way. Bake 18 to 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting. Makes 12 cupcakes.

