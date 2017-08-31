Blue ribbon winning bread recipe and tips

The Minnesota State Fair has announced deadlines for entering 2017 competitions. (Photo: Minnesota State Fair)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Minnesota state fair baker and blue ribbon winner Jim White of Orono stopped by the KARE 11 Barn to share tips for baking the best bread. Try his blue ribbon recipe for Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread.

Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

-Recipe from Minnesota State Fair Blue Ribbon Winner Jim White of Orono

For the bread:

2 cups white bread flour

1 cup ultra-flour

1/2 cup oatmeal

1 1/2 tablespoons active dry yeast*

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup warm milk (120 degrees)

1/2 cup olive oil

1 large egg

3/4 cup raisins

1 to 2 tablespoons butter

For the filling:

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon flour

1 egg + 1 teaspoon water (egg wash)

To make the bread: Using a mixer with a dough hook, combine all dry ingredients in the mixer bowl. Add egg, oil, honey, and raisins. Add the warmed water/milk after the mixing starts. Mix for 8 minutes. Remove and knead by hand to shape into a ball. Turn into a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap until dough is doubled, about 50 minutes

For the filling: Mix the brown sugar with the cinnamon and flour. In a separate bowl set aside an egg beaten with a dash of water.

To shape the loaf, making the cinnamon swirl: Punch dough down. With a rolling pin, roll into a large rectangle. Using a small brush, brush the dough with the egg wash. Sprinkle the cinnamon brown sugar mixture on top. Starting from the short side of the dough, roll the dough jelly-roll fashion, making sure to roll the dough snugly. Seam side down, pinch the ends down with your hand, and tuck the ends under the loaf. Fit the dough into an oiled loaf pan, cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm place until risen to no more than an inch above the top of the pan. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and brush the top with butter. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing. Place on wire rack until cool. Wait about a half hour before slicing. Makes one 1 pound loaf.

*Alternate: 1/2 cup starter plus 2 teaspoons yeast



