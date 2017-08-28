Blue ribbon-winning SPAM breakfast sandwich

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing Fargo woman found in Red River
-
RAW: Tim McGraw at Lake Minnetonka
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Vikings players react to 32-31 preseason win against Niners
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition theme to the Minnesota State Fair
-
Lessons from Lucy: Minneapolis elementary school fights to beat the odds
-
4H-ers show off their animals at the KARE 11 Barn
More Stories
-
Freeman: Decision on charges in Justine Damond case…Aug 28, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
How to get to the Minnesota State FairAug 23, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Samaritans pull truck off man after crashAug 28, 2017, 1:44 p.m.