Blue ribbon-winning SPAM breakfast sandwich

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Megan Silmser from Champlin, Minnesota, took home the blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair for her SPAM breakfast sandwich recipe.
She takes bacon SPAM grilled in a waffle iron, brown sugar and cinnamon cream cheese, honey mustard, colby jack cheese, and sandwiches it all between two waffles.
Silmser made her award-winning sandwiches at the KARE 11 Barn and passed them out for the lucky fairgoers to try!
