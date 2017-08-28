KARE
Blue ribbon-winning SPAM breakfast sandwich

Megan Silmser from Champlin shows off her blue ribbon winning SPAM recipe -- the SPAM breakfast sandwich. Little hint: It's made with something a lot more delicious than bread. http://kare11.tv/2vmmvYq

KARE Staff , KARE 4:49 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Megan Silmser from Champlin, Minnesota, took home the blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair for her SPAM breakfast sandwich recipe.

She takes bacon SPAM grilled in a waffle iron, brown sugar and cinnamon cream cheese, honey mustard, colby jack cheese, and sandwiches it all between two waffles.

Silmser made her award-winning sandwiches at the KARE 11 Barn and passed them out for the lucky fairgoers to try!

