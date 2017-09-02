Breakfast Burrito from Tejas Express at the state fair

Tejas Express' breakfast burrito is only available until 10:30 a.m., so grab it early. It comes with a free coffee, and starts at $5 for the original. Tejas Express is in the Garden Building on the corner of Dan Patch and Underwood.

KARE 1:09 PM. CDT September 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories