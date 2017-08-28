Cheap eats at the Fair: What can you get for $5 or less?

Can you eat at the State Fair for $5? We find out. (Photo: Thinkstock, 1550539)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Let's face it. As much as we love the Minnesota State Fair -- it ain't cheap. Buy a ticket to get in the door and a place to park your car and you've already spent nearly $30 bucks. And that's without stepping one foot inside.

But don't worry -- it is possible to get some great Fair food without breaking the bank.

Here are just a few deals our KARE 11 crew found while bargain hunting ...

Sven and Alicia approve! (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

$5 breakfast burrito, plus FREE coffee at Tejas Express

Need to kick start your Fair feasting? Start with the most important meal of the day. At Tejas Express, you can grab a nice, portable breakfast burrito -- packed with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions and cheese and they'll throw in a cup o' Joe for free. The burrito is a nice size that won't leave you stuffed but gets the job done. Don't forget to grab a side of salsa. (p.s. Not a burrito person? You can score a free coffee with any of the Tejas Express breakfast items.) Find it in The Garden.

Plenty of sweet treats at Ultimate Confections ... many you can get 5 for $2. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

5 for $2 treats at Ultimate Confections

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a heck of a deal inside the Grandstand. At Ultimate Confections, you can choose from a selection of chocolate dipped goodies -- s'mores, marshmallows, pretzels, even licorice -- and it'll only cost you a few bucks. Find it inside the Grandstand, on the lower level, southeast corner.

Still one of the best deals at the fair ... all you can drink milk, just $2. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

$2 All-You-Can-Drink Milk

It's the best known deal at the Fair but it still deserves a shout-out. Even after the controversial price increase to -- gasp -- $2, it's one of the best, and one of the only bottomless, bargains inside the fairgrounds. Grab a big bucket of cookies and head on over for a fill up. Find it on the northeast corner of Judson and Clough.

Keep an eye out for deals of the day ... cones occasionally sell for 2 for $5, yogurt goes for 2 for a buck. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

$3 cones at Dairy Goodness

It's a must-stop for many fairgoers, as evidenced by the roped off long lines you'll commonly find inside. But for $3 cones and $1 yogurt, the wait is well worth it. The soft-serve cones are plentiful and perfectly pair with your days' worth of greasy goodies. Pro tip: There's always a deal of the day, which can range from 2 for $5 cones or 2 for $1 yogurt. Find it in the Dairy Building, on the south wall.

Burgers start at $2.25, hot dogs for $2.50? Can't beat that. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

$2.25 burgers, $3.50 beers at Midway Mens Club

There's no better place to make your dollar stretch than at the Midway Mens Club on Underwood Street. A fixture since the 1960s -- with prices to reflect -- you'll find burgers for $2.25, beer on tap starting at $3.50, hot dogs for $2.50 and donuts for $0.50. Plus, you'll be doing some good with that purchase -- the nonprofit donates to youth activities in St. Paul. Find it on the east side of Underwood Street, between Wright and Dan Patch.

Free? At the Fair? Well, samples ... but still. Snag them inside the Creative Activities Building. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

Free samples inside the Creative Activities building

As KARE's Alicia Lewis said, "it's like the Costco of the State Fair." Stop in to check out all the blue ribbon winners for cookies, pickles and more then snag a free sample of some of the sweet treats being passed around. The Creative Activities building is located near the Snelling Avenue entrance.

$4 cream puffs? There's a reason this booth has been around for three decades. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

$4 cream puffs, $1.50 coffee at Cream Puffs

If you've ever wondered why the line at Cream Puffs is always a mile long, you now have your answer: $4 gorgeous, fluffy cream puffs and $1.50 coffee. This State Fair staple has been there for 30 years, cranking out delicious whipped cream filled delicacies, perfectly golden and oh-so scrumptious. Can't decide on a flavor? Go for the mini cream puffs for the ultimate deal. Find it on the southwest corner of West Dan Patch Avenue and Liggett Street.

What are some of your favorite Fair deals? Let us know in the comments!

© 2017 KARE-TV