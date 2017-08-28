Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble drinks from the Hideaway

The Hideaway Speakeasy is offering a drink that contains real state fair cotton candy in a champagne flute, doused with Cannon River Winery's Sparkle Edelweiss, for a "smoke and mirrors" effect. http://kare11.tv/2vyHNxX

KARE 5:19 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories