Fair: Big opening day attendance, soggy Friday

Crowds at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - In a state known for its weather extremes, it seems only fitting that its fair would be no different.

But like a classic midway ride, temperatures during the 12 day fair almost always have both big highs and lows.

"The coldest it's ever been?" asked KARE 11 Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. "Thirty-three (degrees Fahrenheit). Barely above freezing."

It wasn't that cold Friday morning, but it was surprisingly wet and chilly. And with clouds above and puddles below, fairgoers had something else on a stick: Umbrellas.

"It was pouring rain," said Jann and Daniel Van Pelt of Woodbury.

The Van Pelts didn't stop there. After seeing the forecast they had a side of poncho with their pronto pups, and it wasn't just to keep them dry.

"It's very strange to have it so cold," said Jann. "We were this morning really cold before the sun came out."

It was so cold that London native Julie Evans felt right at home. She's visiting relatives in Farmington this summer and never dreamed the great Minnesota get together and Great Britain would feel so much alike.

"I was expecting to have sunshine all the way through," Evans said.

But it will still happen. After a wet, cool weekend, the rest of the fair should be warmer and drier.

"It's going to get hot and it's going to get humid again likely into next week," said KARE 11 Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson. "We'll have at least three or four days of sunshine."

That's a lot like the August weather we're used to, with warm temperatures that give new meaning to fair weather fans.

The Minnesota State Fair reports Thursday's attendance was 117,877 - second-highest opening day in State Fair history.

