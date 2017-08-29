Fair fan forecast 6 p.m. 8-26-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vigil, search for answers after death of Fargo woman
-
BTN11: Hurricane Harvey: Which photos are real...and fake
-
Cheap eats at the Minnesota State Fair: What can you get for $5 or less?
-
Minnesota native and Houston resident loses home to Harvey
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
RAW: Tim McGraw at Lake Minnetonka
-
Couple charged in death of missing Fargo woman
-
Supreme Court devles into Dayton veto case
-
Vikings players react to 32-31 preseason win against Niners
More Stories
-
Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Mpls.Aug 29, 2017, 8:34 a.m.
-
Target is launching $5 wineAug 29, 2017, 9:50 a.m.
-
Search for answers in death of Fargo womanAug 28, 2017, 10:02 p.m.