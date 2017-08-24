Fair fan forecasts 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The KARE 11 Fair Fan Forecast is back at the KARE 11 Barn this year. During most broadcasts the meteorologists select kids and others from the audience to help share the 7-day forecast.
August 24, 2017
© 2017 KARE-TV
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The KARE 11 Fair Fan Forecast is back at the KARE 11 Barn this year. During most broadcasts the meteorologists select kids and others from the audience to help share the 7-day forecast.
August 24, 2017
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs