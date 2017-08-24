KARE
Fair fan forecasts 2017

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:01 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The KARE 11 Fair Fan Forecast is back at the KARE 11 Barn this year. During most broadcasts the meteorologists select kids and others from the audience to help share the 7-day forecast.

August 24, 2017

KARE 11 News at 11 a.m.

 

