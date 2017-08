Try out the robotic da Vinci Surgical System at the Health Fair 11 Building. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Ever wanted to try your hand at operating a robot?

Stop by the Health Fair 11 Building at the Minnesota State Fair, and you can see how the robotic da Vinci Surgical System works.

They'll even let you sit in the driver's seat and take it for a spin.

© 2017 KARE-TV